LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

NFLX traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.01. 2,135,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.14 and a 52 week high of $634.36.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

