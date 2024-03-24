LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,656 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

