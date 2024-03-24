LVW Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. 314,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

