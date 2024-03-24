LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 155.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $648.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.36 and its 200 day moving average is $572.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.