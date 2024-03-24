Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
Madalena Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
