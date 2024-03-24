MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.18 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

