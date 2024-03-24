MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

MAG stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MAG Silver by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

