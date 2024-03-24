MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$19.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.88.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
