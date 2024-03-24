MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$19.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of MAG opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.28.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.