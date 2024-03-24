Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGNI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

Magnite Stock Down 0.5 %

Magnite stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.