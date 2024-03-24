Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $11.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

