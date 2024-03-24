Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $202.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $204.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

