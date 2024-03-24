Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

