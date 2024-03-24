Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.41

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.41 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.76). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.66), with a volume of 367,767 shares.

Mears Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.63. The firm has a market cap of £362.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,407.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.