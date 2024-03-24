MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $3.55. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 28,028 shares traded.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

