Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 992,813 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

