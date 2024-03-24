Melone Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.91. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

