Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 229,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

META stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.58. 8,120,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

