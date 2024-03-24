Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

