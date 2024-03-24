Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

