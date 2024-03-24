Mina (MINA) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $33.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,139,364,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,847,869 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,139,209,372.8400393 with 1,073,604,339.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.19256345 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $32,287,442.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

