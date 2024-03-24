Mizuho Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

