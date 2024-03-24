Mizuho Cuts Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $10.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Herbalife by 233.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.