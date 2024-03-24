Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 12,560 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $129,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $159,990. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

