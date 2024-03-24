Morgan Stanley Increases Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $13.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.