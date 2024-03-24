Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.44.
About Mpac Group
