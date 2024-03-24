Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.44.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

