Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 11,941 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. 6,256,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

