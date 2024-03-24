Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 30,600 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 669,654 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.07. 920,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,757. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.