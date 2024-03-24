Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

