Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $74.70. 338,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

