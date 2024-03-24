Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 4,561,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,973. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.