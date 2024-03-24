Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 195,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.