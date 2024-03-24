Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 91,370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,370 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

