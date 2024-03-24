Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,409 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.43. 1,731,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

