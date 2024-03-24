Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

