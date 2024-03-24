Mutual Advisors LLC Has $15.27 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

