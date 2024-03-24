Mutual Advisors LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

