Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 224,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 273.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 39,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

