Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,493,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.