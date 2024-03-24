Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $278,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 2,272,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

