Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 1,633,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

