Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.