Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $8.70 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 844,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,793. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

