Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 16,764 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 831,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

