Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 19,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 134,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373,536. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

