Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.