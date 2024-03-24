Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1,638.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,631 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after buying an additional 2,904,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,629. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

