Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

