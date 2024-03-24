Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 3,604,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

