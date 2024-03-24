Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 3.58% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

KBWP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 8,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

