Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.01. 2,135,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.14 and a 52-week high of $634.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

